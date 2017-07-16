Home Security Forrester: We Don’t Need Jedi’s

Like every other movie buff, geek, or nerd on the planet I am a Star Wars fan.  I think it’s a stellar series (minus the whole Jar Jar Binks thing, anything with that guy in it could be used as an alternative to waterboarding) that has spun a tale for the ages across the better part of a few decades.  After this last week bouncing around on planes across the US I had time to watch the original movie on a flight, it had been quite a while.  During my time seeing Luke learn to be a Jedi a thought occurred to me.  Obi Wan had the means to solve our cyber security talent shortage all along.

Let me clarify.

Obi Wan teaches this young bad haircut having farm boy how to be a Jedi, he indoctrinates him in the methods and practices of the Jedi Order and provides him with a weapon and skills that enable him to perform his purpose more effectively and with an efficiency far beyond his years, and he does this all very quickly (like stupid quickly if you think about it …).  Anyway, I’m nerding it up there.  Regardless, Obi Wan knew there was no Jedi’s available to take on this threat and he used the one kid that wanted to be part of this thing to take down the Death Star.

Read the entire article here, We Don’t Need Jedi’s | Forrester Blogs

via the fine folks at Forrester Research.

