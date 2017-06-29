Forrester: Victim Blaming Won’t Stop Global Ransomware Attacks
The security industry has an accountability crisis. It’s time to talk about it, then fix it. Whenever a massive cyber attack occurs inevitably a chorus of voices rises to blame the victims. WannaCry on 5/12 and Petya on 6/27 yet again kicked off the familiar refrains of:
“If users didn’t click on stuff they shouldn’t….”
“If they patched they wouldn’t be down….”
“This is what happens when security isn’t a priority….”
“Now maybe someone will care about security…”
I have yet to meet a single user that clicked a malicious link intentionally – beyond security researchers and malware analysts that is. I have yet to meet anyone that delights in not patching as a badge of honor. There are great reasons not to patch, and terrible reasons not to patch. As always context and situation matter.
Read the entire article here, Victim Blaming Won’t Stop Global Ransomware Attacks
via the fine folks at Forrester Research.
