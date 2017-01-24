Forrester: The Beginning Of A New Age For AI

These days it seems like you can’t open a newspaper (ok, web browser) without coming across an article on artificial intelligence. Well publicized breakthroughs like Google AlphaGo’s unprecedented victories over human Go champions have heralded the promise of a new golden age for AI. Add to that the personification of personal assistants in Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa coupled with Salesforce’s “resurrection” of Albert Einstein and the rampant proliferation of AI-related startups – and the AI buzz becomes more of a cacophonous clamor.

To put it mildly, this is confusing for businesses, who are trying to determine what is real and what is mere snake oil. Will AI achieve its transformational promise, or will it join the trash heap of over-hyped technologies?

Forrester believes AI will significantly disrupt the way organizations win, serve, and retain customers… eventually. To do this, it will take massive amounts of data to train artificially intelligent systems to perform their jobs well enough to replace their human counterparts.

Read the entire article here, The Beginning Of A New Age For AI

via the fine folks at Forrester Research.