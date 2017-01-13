Home Forrester: Slow 3% To 4% Growth In Global Tech Market In 2017 And 2018 Due To Cloud Transition And Political Uncertainties

0
In our just-published forecast for the global market for business and government purchases of technology goods and services (The Global Tech Market Outlook For 2017-2018: 3% to 4% Growth As Forces Of Disruption Battle With Forces Of Continuity), Forrester is projecting modest growth of 3.2% in 2017 and 3.9% in 2018 measured in constant currencies.  With the US dollar strengthening against most currencies in 2017 but likely to lose ground in 2018, global tech market growth in US dollars will be 2.8% in 2017 and 4.7% in 2018.

One of the main forces of disruption is the shift toward populist, anti-globalization governments in the US, UK, and other European countries, The Brexit vote in the UK and the election of Donald Trump in the US have introduced major uncertainties in the economic outlook for these key tech markets, and for their trading partners — uncertainties that will lead to caution in firms’ tech buying.  The prospects for better economic growth are brighter for the US due to the stimulus from likely tax cuts and increases in infrastructure spending. As a result, we project that the US tech market will have one of the strongest growths at 4.3% in 2017 and 4.8% in 2018.  But the outlooks for the UK and Latin American economies are not as positive, due to weakened currencies and the prospect of increased trade barriers. The rest of Europe and Japan are still struggling with deflationary pressures and poor economic growth, which will hold down their tech spending. Low oil and commodity prices will hurt economic growth and tech spending in Russia, the Middle East, and Africa. On the other hand, Canada and the rest of the Asia Pacific region will have similar growth to that of the US, with India’s and China’s tech market posting the strongest growth rates of any country.

Categories:
Forrester Research
