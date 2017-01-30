Forrester Research To Broadcast Its Fourth – Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call
Forrester Research, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORR) will broadcast its fourth-quarter and full year conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, February 8, 2017.
The call will be available at forrester.com. Investors who want to hear the call should log on at least 15 minutes prior to the broadcast. Participants may preregister for the call at http://bit.ly/2kCClbV.
Instructions are provided to ensure that the necessary audio applications are downloaded and installed. Users can obtain these programs at no charge. For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay will be available on Forrester’s website.
About Forrester Research
Forrester Research (Nasdaq: FORR) is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Our clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. We guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.forrester.com.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief
User Experience & Logon Monitoring Challenges For years, slow logons have been the most common complaint of Citrix users. When a user logs on multiple times in a day, from multiple devices, slow logons can lead to frustration and lower productivity. For Citrix administrators, slow logon is one of the most difficult problems to resolve […]
Share this:
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief