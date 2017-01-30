Forrester Research To Broadcast Its Fourth – Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call

Forrester Research, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORR) will broadcast its fourth-quarter and full year conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, February 8, 2017.

The call will be available at forrester.com. Investors who want to hear the call should log on at least 15 minutes prior to the broadcast. Participants may preregister for the call at http://bit.ly/2kCClbV.

Instructions are provided to ensure that the necessary audio applications are downloaded and installed. Users can obtain these programs at no charge. For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay will be available on Forrester’s website.

