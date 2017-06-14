Forrester: Reflections From HPE Discover 2017

From June 4 – 6, 2017, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise hosted an Analyst Summit in hot Las Vegas as part of their HPE Discover 2017 event. After a 5 year journey of splitting, spin-merging and getting smaller, CEO Meg Whitman and her staff took stage announcing their strategy and innovations to 9,000 attendees ranging from partners and customers from all over the world. This calls for some reflections about HPE’s journey, its past achievements, and its current focus areas and will help us understand where HPE is heading in the future.

I have been following HPE for almost 11 years and had a chance to meet Meg Whitman in September 2016 in Boston right after the company acquired SGI. I have seen HP split into both HPE and HP Inc creating two powerhouses and then again spin-merge their services teams into CSC (now DXC) and HPE Software into Micro Focus finalized by September 1, 2017. Meg has created four new companies out of one giant company – with each focused and poised to innovate, add value and deliver outcomes to its installed base and new customers. In the recent 12 month, HPE grew both organically and inorganically with (and good priced) acquisitions such as Aruba Networks, 3Par, SGI, Nimble Storage, CloudCruiser and Niara (just to name key ones) – all purposeful and aligned with two of their key strategies supported by a 25,000 people strong service organization named PointNext.

