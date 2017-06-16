Forrester: Reflections From HPE Discover 2017

From June 4 to 6, 2017, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise hosted an analyst summit in hot Las Vegas as part of its HPE Discover 2017 event. After a five-year journey of splitting, spin-merging, and getting smaller, CEO Meg Whitman and her staff took stage announcing their strategy and innovations to 9,000 attendees ranging from partners and customers from all over the world. This calls for some reflections about HPE’s journey, its past achievements, and its current focus areas and will help us understand where HPE is heading in the future.

I have been following HPE for almost 11 years and had a chance to meet Meg Whitman in September 2016 in Boston right after the company acquired SGI. I have seen HP split into HPE and HP Inc., creating two powerhouses and then again spin-merge its services teams into CSC (now DXC) and HPE Software into Micro Focus, which should be finalized by September 1, 2017. Meg has created four new companies out of one giant company, with each focused and poised to innovate, add value, and deliver outcomes to its installed base and new customers. In the past 12 months, HPE grew both organically and inorganically via good (and attractively priced) acquisitions such as Aruba Networks, 3Par, SGI, Nimble Storage, CloudCruiser, and Niara — all purposeful and aligned with two of its key strategies, supported by the 25,000-strong PointNext service organization.

HPE is clearly focused on all verticals and large enterprises of the world that face challenges in transforming towards a digital business all at different speeds. The spin-merging of HP Enterprise Services into what Meg calls its “cousin” DXC allows it to be even more partner-open, and the new GM Ana Pinczuk is eager to march her PointNext organization along HPE’s solutions as well as create additional competitive advantage with new service offerings.

