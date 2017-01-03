Forrester: Open Source APM Gains Momentum

Operations teams value stability. Uptime is golden. So it’s no surprise that operations teams buy finished, complete, documented, supported tools from vendors they can hold accountable. Ops people already have their hands full dealing with complex apps, infrastructure, and users – they don’t need to be hassling with flaky do-it-yourself tools. Even so, most operations teams still wind up with a mixture of tools from multiple vendors plus home-built integrations and scripts.

Development teams, on the other hand, are developers. If they need a tool to do exactly what they need, they’ll build one – and share it with their friends. As agile development has grown into continuous integration and continuous deployment, developers collaboratively created tools to automate tedious tasks and accelerate the application lifecycle. Customer obsession relies on speed, and speed relies on automation. The open source collaborative model has been very effective at creating the tools that support high frequency agile releases.

