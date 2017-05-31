Forrester: IoT World Forum: Mind The Skills Gap With Insights Services

IoT World Forum 2017 has just wrapped up and the biggest takeaway for me was the skills gap. Companies don’t have the expertise to fully implement and benefit from their IoT initiatives.

This was the fourth year of the event, with a theme of “taking IoT to the next level” and “bringing it all together.” The organizers were clear on their mission to help the audience with concrete “how to” sessions. As a moderator of one of the main stage panels I was instructed to make sure the discussion wasn’t just a review of the limitless possibilities of IoT – the theme of a previous forum – but rather to discuss how to make IoT stick and scale – to get beyond the pilot. That hasn’t been easy for many companies undertaking IoT initiatives.

In a recent study sponsored by Cisco, 62% of respondents reported that the IoT opportunity was real, but that they had barely scratched the surface. The same study also found that only 26% of IoT initiatives were completely successful and 15% failed. That means that the rest are somewhere in the middle, potentially stalled – but with some hope remaining. The same survey asked about the challenges they faced in implementing IoT initiatives; the results are telling. The #1 challenge was lack of expertise, followed by integration complexity – challenges that each exacerbates the other. Fifty percent of respondents reported that they planned to increase their investments in people and talent. According to another speaker, the head of HR for GE, there are 300,000 jobs in IoT today, and that’s expected to grow to 1.3 million in 3 years. The skill sets required for those jobs vary but many of them would include data and analytics expertise. As we’ve said before, IoT and insights are two sides of the same coin. And, we know that data engineers and scientists are in short supply.

