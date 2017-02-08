Home Forrester: I’m Starting An Insight Platforms-as-a-service Wave – Who Should Be Included?

Technology buyers have made it clear to us they want platforms for building data analytics applications. I call these insight platforms, and they were the No. 1 emerging technology of interest for enterprise architects in 2016.  Understanding why is easy — insight platforms provide a common toolset and a place to run what you have built. They accelerate both time-to-value and agility, which are crucially important for keeping up with markets and customers. See Tame The Beast: Forrester’s Insight Platform Vendor Landscape and Want To Create Action From Big Data? Look At Enterprise Insight Platform Suites for more information.

Since using more public cloud is the No .1 big data priority, according to our 2016 survey of 3,000+ data and analytics decision makers, Insight Platforms-as-a-Service are next on my Forrester Wave™ agenda. We define Insight Platforms-as-a-service at multitenant platform-as-a-service cloud offerings that include tools for data management, several types of analytics and technology that help firms operationalize insight in other software and processes.

I already know the biggest players – Google, Amazon, Microsoft, IBM and Oracle – but I’m also looking for other providers who want to give them a run for their money. Who else I should look at? For example, should I include:

Read the entire article here, I’m Starting An Insight Platforms-as-a-service Wave – Who Should Be Included?

via the fine folks at Forrester Research.

Forrester Research
