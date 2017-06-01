Forrester: IBM & Cisco Join Security Forces To Fight Cybercrime And The Competition

I was lucky enough to be invited to IBM’s 3rd annual Security Summit in NYC for about 300 of its customers. IBM used the event to showcase a new IBM and Cisco joint security initiative whereby the two will work to integrate their security solutions to better combat advanced threats. The philosophy of the partnership represents the idea that cyber defenders need to collaborate as well as cybercriminals seem to when it comes to sharing techniques and intelligence. The announcement is notable for a few reasons:

Two of the security industry’s largest portfolio players are teaming up. IBM and Cisco have become two of the largest portfolio players in the security industry, so most would expect the two to see each other as primary rivals rather than collaborators – particularly in the race to become the CIOs and CISO’s trusted advisor in cybersecurity – a position that, in my opinion, is currently occupied by the security groups of the major management consultancies.

There are some areas of overlap but the two portfolios are very complementary. The complementary nature of the portfolios makes this both a smart and safe partnership:

Read the entire article here, IBM & Cisco Join Security Forces To Fight Cybercrime And The Competition

via the fine folks at Forrester Research.