Forrester: Go Ask Oprah: The ‘O’ Comes to Alexa

Hearst magazines announced last week that Amazon Alexa users could invite Oprah — or at least her voice — into their homes. Fans of the media personality, which includes just about everyone, can ask Alexa to play a quote recorded by Oprah from her 2014 book What I Know For Sure. A different quote will play each day. Other than the fact that the whole thing promotes the book, there are no other sponsors yet. Though that can easily change, see my post on the rise of ads on voice interfaces a few weeks ago. Hearst and Amazon not are exchanging money in the deal, though honestly you could make an argument for both sides to believe the other should pony up some earnest money. After all, this is Oprah. And it’s Amazon. When two big brands collide, you never know which one has the most leverage. Evidently they’ve decided to postpone resolving that question.

For now there is no intelligence applied to the process and that is the big missing piece. There are about 90 quotes that Oprah has recorded, a different one will play each day. The real potential here is when the Oprah skill adds a bare minimum of artificial intelligence. Imagine coming home and asking Oprah for words of wisdom based on your needs in the moment. “Alexa, ask Oprah for help with raising my teenager,” or “Alexa, ask Oprah how to reignite my love life,” or “Alexa, ask Oprah what special gift I should get my sister for her birthday.”

Read the entire article here, Go Ask Oprah: The ‘O’ Comes to Alexa

via the fine folks at Forrester Research.