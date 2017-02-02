Forrester: Effective Metrics Are Critical For DevOps and Agile Success

In the days of old, not very long ago, release cycles were measured in years —organizations were using “on-time” and “on-budget” as the mantra for project efficacy. Business today is compelled to deliver business technology in cycles of hours, or days. Faster cycles render not only tradition “waterfall” processes and silo based IT obsolete, it also renders traditional metrics ineffective! These arcane metrics no longer deliver the visibility and granularity tech pros need to fine-tune their delivery capability. The mission has transitioned to rapidly deliver high quality, high value solutions. For all, this is a significant shift from the past, when the main points of focus were schedule, cost, and efficiency. Modern software metrics — speed, quality, and value — are based on continuous feedback from business partners and customers.

To transition the business, organizations are transitioning to Agile and DevOps practices. Organizations including Capital One[1], Target[2], and KeyBank[3] – to name a few – are leveraging DevOps practices to transition their businesses. Each shared their journey to high velocity at the DevOps Enterprise Summit in San Francisco last November and all remarked on the transitioning of metrics from what were traditional metrics. Diego Lo Giudiceand I share insight into these evolving metrics in our report, “Build The Right Software Better And Faster With Agile And DevOps Metrics.” It addresses the practices and tools that help organizations collect, report, and respond to them. In my research on the subject, I found three key takeaways, listed and briefly described below.

via the fine folks at Forrester Research.