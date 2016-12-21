Home Data Center Forrester: DevOps The Code To Delivering With Velocity, Quality And Agility

Forrester: DevOps The Code To Delivering With Velocity, Quality And Agility

0
Forrester: DevOps The Code To Delivering With Velocity, Quality And Agility
0
forrester-feature-image
now viewing

Forrester: DevOps The Code To Delivering With Velocity, Quality And Agility

VMware-Feature-Image.png
now playing

VMware: New KB articles published for week ending 12/17/16 - KB Digest

LoginVSI Feature Image
now playing

Most memorable VDI moments of 2016

What-Matrix Feature Image
now playing

New CliQr Cloudcenter 4.6 evaluation

1482211935_maxresdefault.jpg
now playing

VMware Video: Getting Started with vSphere's Datacenter Command-Line Interface

gartner
now playing

Gartner: Network Resolutions for 2017

gartner
now playing

Gartner: Gartner Says Smart Machines Will Enter Mainstream Adoption By 2021

1481959034_maxresdefault.jpg
now playing

What is VM Ready Queue & How Do You Manage it? - Video

1482168132_maxresdefault.jpg
now playing

VMware Video - Getting Started with vSphere's Datacenter Command-Line Interface

eg-innovations-feature-image
now playing

Event Correlation, Analytics and Artificial Intelligence

Redhat Feature Image
now playing

Red Hat Improves Scalability, Simplifies Usability with Latest Version of Production-Ready OpenStack for Enterprise and Service Provider Clouds

Every business today is under pressure from a startup that is disrupting their traditional market. We have seen this in the taxi industry with Uber[i], ATOM Bank is revolutionizing banking[ii] and Airbnb the hotel industry.[iii] The overused statement that today every business is a software business, is resonating in every industry and we are all under pressure to not only deliver faster, we must do so with quality and add value to our respective businesses.

To achieve velocity, organizations are turning to DevOps in their cultural and technology transformation. In my recent report, “How To Deliver Services With Quality, Agility, And Value,” I look at these issues and discuss how to pragmatically assess your DevOps journey.

Delivering faster requires a new model, one which features smaller changes driven through faster high-quality release cycles that leverage end to end automation. To guide the transition, infrastructure and operations (I&O) pros should employ the CALMSS  competency model (Culture, Automation, Lean, Measurement and management, Sharing, and Sourcing). All team members who are engaged in the product life cycle – from individual contributors to the executive team – must master these competencies. I&O pros must also use benchmarks to assess their progress and to maintain or adjust their current DevOps competencies accordingly.

Read the entire article here, DevOps The Code To Delivering With Velocity, Quality And Agility

via the fine folks at Forrester Research.

 

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Data Center
Development
Management
Forrester Research
Forrester Research Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We work with business and technology leaders to develop customer-obsessed strategies that drive growth. Forrester’s unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 500,000 consumers and business leaders worldwide, rigorous and objective methodologies, and the shared wisdom of our most innovative clients. Through proprietary research, data, custom consulting, exclusive executive peer groups, and events, the Forrester experience is about a singular and powerful purpose: to challenge the thinking of our clients to help them lead change in their organizations.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper

    This deployment considerations guide describes VMware App Volumes™ capabilities, architecture, and implementation requirements and addresses frequently asked high-level questions about deploying an App Volumes solution. The example setting for this deployment is a View virtual desktop environment in VMware Horizon® 7. App Volumes Overview App Volumes is a real-time application-delivery and life-cycle-management tool. Enterprises can […]

    read more
    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Best Practices: Comprehensive Print Management Across a Healthcare Environment White Paper

    SMSPassword Feature Image

    New SMSPassword White Paper

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat ScrewDrivers Printing Solution Datasheet

    Downloads

      EXTRASPHERE Image

      Download Extrasphere 2.0 – Tools for Managing VM Data in VMware vSphere Environments

      Extrasphere is a set of services for managing VM data in vSphere environments, including VM migration, HotMirror (replication with zero RPO) and HotClone features. HotMirror The purpose of this feature is to get a mirror (replica) virtual machine on the same or different ESXi 5.5+ host for the protected machine. It can be used with […]

      read more
      1480428970_maxresdefault.jpg

      Free Tool! SPDocKit Pulse – Autodiscover SharePoint Farms and Servers

      Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

      Microsoft Assessment and Planning Toolkit Download

      nrg-global-logo

      Citrix Load & Performance Testing – Download AppLoader!

      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Virtualized And Cloud Environments

      On-Demand Webinars

        1482223344_hqdefault.jpg

        Understanding Cloud File Services: Why You Need Them and What Are Your Options? – On-Demand Webinar

        Organizations looking to move some or all of their workloads to the cloud will at some point look for a way to provide those applications with basic file services. In this live webinar, Storage Switzerland and SoftNAS lead an in-depth discussion of why organizations need cloud based file services and an analysis of the various […]

        read more
        1482177131_maxresdefault.jpg

        PowerShell usage in Server Management – On-Demand Webinar

        1481811550_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQLDocKit On-Demand Webinar: Auditing of Database Permissions, SQL Server BI services inventory, and more

        608000898_1280x720.jpg

        TechJam: Atlantis USX Community Edition In Action – On-Demand Webinar

        Liquidware Labs Feature Image

        Willis-Knighton Delivers “Follow Me” Desktops To Enhance Nursing Staff Productivity

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1482262932_maxresdefault.jpg

          Mobile Device Management – Overcoming the challenges faced by your mobile enterprise – Video

          In this webinar, you will : 1) Understand the need for effective management of mobile devices in an enterprise 2) Learn the important prerequisites of a good MDM solution 3) See a live demonstration of Mobile Device Manager Plus via ManageEngine

          read more
          1482306738_maxresdefault.jpg

          Don’t let the new guy fool you – Citrix Video

          1482197838_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Microsoft R Server All Up Video

          1482241934_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Microsoft R Server All Operationilization

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video

          Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!