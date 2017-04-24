Forrester: DevOps, Invest For Velocity And Quality!

Delivering exceptional customer experiences and product for your business take speed and flexibility. More than ever before, speed and flexibility are required from every part of your organization, business and IT alike. DevOps provides your business leaders, enterprise architects, developers and I&O leaders a philosophy to achieve, not only the velocity that customers desire but also drive innovation and enforces quality. One example is ING. The company is undergoing a major digital transformation in which DevOps is a primary driver supporting their transformation. ING CIO Ron van Kemenade has initiated DevOps as the vehicle to aggressively support ING’s evolving customer needs. At ING, technology is the beating heart of the bank.[i]

Effective DevOps will require the tearing down of the technology based silos within an organization. Instead, teams need to focus on the products (or service) delivered and be empowered to own the complete lifecycle. Key performance metrics such as such as availability, the number of features added are used to measure the speed and quality of how these product centered teams work. In some organizations, the team may even own support of the designed and delivered services. This integrated product team is a fusion of developers, infrastructure & operations, quality assurance, and release managers into a single team that works on the entire pipeline, from commit to deployment. Existing centers of excellence such as DBA’s or security teams will remain and support the DevOps team; in some cases, they might even be allocated to the team for a particular duration. [ii]

Read the entire article here, DevOps, Invest For Velocity And Quality!

via the fine folks at Forrester Research.