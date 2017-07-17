Forrester: DevOps – From Unicorns to Mainstream
Every day I hear more about the pressure I&O organizations are under to accelerate the delivery of applications and services and the pressure it is placing on the existing resources. As organizations transition, DevOps, formally the purview of unicorns, is now transitioning to mainstream. DevOps, which started as a grassroots approach by development organizations who were looking to extend their agile practices to support the faster deployment of code, has become business as usual across the whole organization.
Our recent research confirms that I&O professionals are actively building and updating their practices to bridge the remaining divide from Agile to DevOps. DevOps objectives support the business transformation agenda of agility and innovation with fast, frequent, high-quality releases that drive your business forward to compete, differentiate and win!
Our recent report, “DevOps Heat Map 2017”, confirms DevOps is moving to mainstream – no longer just for unicorns, like, Etsy, Facebook, and Netflix.[i] Although momentum varies by industry, leaders at companies of all ages, sizes, and types are eagerly pursuing DevOps as they look to continue their digital transformations forward – our research found three significant aspects to the transformation.
Read the entire article here, DevOps: From Unicorns to Mainstream
via the fine folks at Forrester Research.
