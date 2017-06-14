Forrester: Cognitive Search Is The AI Version Of Enterprise Search
Stop Wasting Time
More than half (54%) of global information workers are interrupted from their work a few times or more per month to spend time looking for or trying to get access to information, insights, and answers. The problem: Old keyword-based enterprise search engines of the past are obsolete. Cognitive search is the new generation of enterprise search that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to return results that are more relevant to the user or embedded in an application issuing the search query. Forrester defines cognitive search and knowledge discovery solutions as
A new generation of enterprise search solutions that employ AI technologies such as natural language processing and machine learning to ingest, understand, organize, and query digital content from multiple data sources.
Cognitive search solutions are different because they:
Read the entire article here, Cognitive Search Is The AI Version Of Enterprise Search
via the fine folks at Forrester Research.
