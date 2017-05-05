Home Forrester: Cloudera IPO Highlights The Big Data And Hadoop Opportunity

Forrester: Cloudera IPO Highlights The Big Data And Hadoop Opportunity

Forrester: Cloudera IPO Highlights The Big Data And Hadoop Opportunity
Last week, Cloudera successfully completed an IPO, raising $259 million of equity capital, including the over-allotment option. Shares were priced at $15 per share and traded up to over $18 per share on the first day of trading, giving investors a 20%+ return.

Cloudera describes itself as a company that “empowers organizations to become data‑driven enterprises in the newly hyperconnected world.” Cloudera, founded in 2008, was the first commercial Hadoop player and is a Leader in Mike Gualtieri and Noel Yuhanna’s The Forrester Wave™: Big Data Hadoop Distributions, Q1 2016.

Last August, Forrester published its first Big Data Management Solutions Forecast, 2016 To 2021 (Global). In our forecast, we highlighted Hadoop as the fastest-growing sector, at a 32.9% CAGR over the 2016 to 2021 period. We estimate that firms will spend nearly $800 million on Hadoop and Hadoop-related services in 2017 and that this will grow to $2.3 billion by 2021.

Read the entire article here, Cloudera IPO Highlights The Big Data And Hadoop Opportunity

via the fine folks at Forrester Research.

