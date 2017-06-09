Home Forrester: Cloud Security Spending Will Grow To $3.5 Billion By 2021

Forrester: Cloud Security Spending Will Grow To $3.5 Billion By 2021

Forrester: Cloud Security Spending Will Grow To $3.5 Billion By 2021
Cloud is big business today. Forrester estimates that global cloud services revenues totaled $114 billion in 2016, up from $68 billion just two years ago — that’s annual growth of 30%. And we see the public cloud services market reaching $236 billion by 2020. What does this mean for cloud security?

  • This rapid shift to the cloud raises new issues and challenges for security and risk professionals. Traditional perimeter-based security tools do little to protect cloud workloads. Securing data and applications that reside in the cloud is increasingly critical as more mission-critical apps and high-value data and intellectual property move to the cloud.
  • Cloud security solutions are quickly evolving to meet these challenges. Our recently published Forrester Data: Cloud Security Solutions Forecast, 2016 To 2021 (Global) shows that we expect spending on global cloud security solutions to reach $3.5 billion by 2021 — an annual growth rate of 28% over the next five years. In the forecast, we examine four types of cloud security solutions: cloud security gateways; centralized cloud security management; hypervisor security; and native infrastructure-as-a-service/platform-as-a-service security.

Read the entire article here, Cloud Security Spending Will Grow To $3.5 Billion By 2021

via the fine folks at Forrester Research.

Forrester Research
Forrester Research
          Close

          Share this video