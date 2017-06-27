Forrester: Automation Technologies, Robotics, And Artificial Intelligence In The Workforce

Last week, McDonald’s shares hit an all-time high, bouyed by Wall Street’s expectations that investments in automation technologies will drive business value: As part of its “Experience of the Future” initiative, McDonald’s announced plans to roll out digital ordering kiosks that will replace cashiers in 2,500 of its locations. The company will also extend its customer self-service efforts, deploying mobile ordering at 14,000 locations. Given McDonald’s bold bet, where does your company currently stand in its use of automation technologies to transform your workforce and reshape customer experience?

The forward march of automation technologies — which include hardware (e.g. robots, digital kiosks), software (e.g. AI), and customer self-service (e.g. mobile ordering) — continues to reshape the world economy. Automation has already begun to reshape every company’s workforce, including yours. Leaders across all roles, companies, and verticals are taking note; right now, my report The Future of Jobs, 2027: Working Side-by-Side with Robots is one of the five best-read among all reports at Forrester. We forecast a world in which automation cannibalizes 17% of US jobs by 2027, partly offset by the growth of 10% new jobs from the automation economy. Most importantly, we see human-machine teaming as a key workforce trend in the future, as more and more human employees find themselves working side-by-side with robotic colleagues.

Read the entire article here, Automation Technologies, Robotics, And Artificial Intelligence In The Workforce

via the fine folks at Forrester Research.