Forrester: Are You On An Agile+DevOps Journey? Don’t Miss Out On Continuous Testing Services!

It happens often in conversations with clients that I realize they have disjointed initiatives going on to support their digital transformation. The most dangerous parallel initiatives are those where, on one side, they are changing their development teams to become more Agile, but a separate initiative in the same enterprise exists where their Operations folks are running a development and operations (DevOps) transformation. The first thing I recommend to those clients is to unify or tightly connect those programs with an underlining common lean strategy. But I don’t want to dig in here about Agile+DevOps and how overused and abused the term “DevOps” is. I will just recommend to you some reports we’ve published explaining how “Agile” and “DevOps” are two sides of the same coin (see, for example, “Faster Software Delivery Will Accelerate Digital Transformation”). The Modern Application Delivery playbook I’ve co-authored for years is all about what it means to adopt Agile+DevOps. Check that out too.

But the second and equally important thing I realize with these clients happens when I start querying them about their testing capabilities and approach during those journeys towards more agility and DevOps. And that opens the next can of worms. Why? Because if Agile disrupts how we test applications, continuous delivery, which DevOps is a core enabler of, represents unprecedented disruption of testing. I just published a report on the continuous testing (CT) services providers landscape, where I provide my definition of what continuous testing means and is. I think the figure here makes it very clear.

Read the entire article here, Are You On An Agile+DevOps Journey? Don’t Miss Out On Continuous Testing Services!

