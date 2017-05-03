Home Forrester: Are You On An Agile+DevOps Journey? Don’t Miss Out On Continuous Testing Services!

It happens often in conversations with clients that I realize they have disjointed initiatives going on to support their digital transformation. The most dangerous parallel initiatives are those where, on one side, they are changing their development teams to become more Agile, but a separate initiative in the same enterprise exists where their Operations folks are running a development and operations (DevOps) transformation. The first thing I recommend to those clients is to unify or tightly connect those programs with an underlining common lean strategy. But I don’t want to dig in here about Agile+DevOps and how overused and abused the term “DevOps” is. I will just recommend to you some reports we’ve published explaining how “Agile” and “DevOps” are two sides of the same coin (see, for example, “Faster Software Delivery Will Accelerate Digital Transformation”).  The Modern Application Delivery playbook I’ve co-authored for years is all about what it means to adopt Agile+DevOps. Check that out too.

But the second and equally important thing I realize with these clients happens when I start querying them about their testing capabilities and approach during those journeys towards more agility and DevOps. And that opens the next can of worms. Why? Because if Agile disrupts how we test applications, continuous delivery, which DevOps is a core enabler of, represents unprecedented disruption of testing. I just published a report on the  continuous testing (CT) services providers landscape, where I provide my definition of what continuous testing means and is. I think the figure here makes it very clear.

Forrester Research Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We work with business and technology leaders to develop customer-obsessed strategies that drive growth. Forrester’s unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 500,000 consumers and business leaders worldwide, rigorous and objective methodologies, and the shared wisdom of our most innovative clients. Through proprietary research, data, custom consulting, exclusive executive peer groups, and events, the Forrester experience is about a singular and powerful purpose: to challenge the thinking of our clients to help them lead change in their organizations.

