Forrester: Apple Should Buy IBM
Why? It needs the company’s AI software Watson in its fight against Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Amazon.
Apple is in a death match with these companies as they strive to trap consumers in their ecosystems via advertising monopolies, hardware lock-in, or no-profit commerce pricing.
A critical weapon in this war is natural language processing, a form of artificial intelligence. NLP enables machines to accurately understand the human voice, make sense of personal requests, and form credible answers. Amazon leads with Alexa, Google is a close second with Google Home, and Microsoft’s entry is Cortana. Apple’s perpetually annoying and undependable Siri has fallen behind.
Read the entire article here, Apple Should Buy IBM | Forrester Blogs
via the fine folks at Forrester Research.
