Forrester: AI Makers Will Squelch Free Speech

Forrester: AI Makers Will Squelch Free Speech
Artificial intelligence (AI) is real, albiet maturing slowly. You experience it when you talk to Alexa, when you see a creepily-targeted online ad, and when Netxflix turns you on toStranger Things. Oh yea, and that self-driving car over there is AI super-powered! AI is indeed cool, but many are scared about how it ultimatley may impact society. Stephen Hawking, Elon Musk, and even the Woz warned that “…artificial intelligence can potentially be more dangerous than nuclear war.” In a nutshell, they are concerned about AI that may evolve to outsmart humans and kill people – a valid concern. But, I have another more terrifying concern that would likely be an insidious precursor to runaway, killer AI.

Billionaires And Tech Giants Will Censor AI

Unfettered AI would learn from it’s environment. Microsoft learned this lesson well when it released it’s Twitter chatbot named Tay in 2016. Microsoft shut the service down after only 16 hours because devious and hateful users had trained Tay to generate to racist and sexually-charged messages. This happened because Tay had no rules to censor what it learned and what it said. Microsoft was right to take Tay down because this was surely a case of some users taking advantage of an exploit.

Read the entire article here, AI Makers Will Squelch Free Speech

via the fine folks at Forrester Research.

          Share this video