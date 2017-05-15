Forget Reading the Road, This Automotive AI Reads You
Stories are rife of the obstacles that developers of self-driving cars must overcome — challenges related to sensors, machine learning, real-time data analysis and reaction times. But we haven’t heard much about the passengers.
Affectiva, maker of “emotion AI” software, wants to change that. The company is building a platform that would establish profiles of in-car occupants, with a goal of logging their emotional, physiological and mental states.
“It could be understanding a nod, or it could be understanding that there are children in the back and you want the car system to stop presenting content to them once they’ve fallen asleep,” said Abdo Mahmoud, Affectiva’s product manager, during a well-attended session at the GPU Technology Conference.
Mahmoud added that it could also be detecting non-verbal feedback from passengers and, say, slowing down to reduce someone’s anxiety.
Read the entire article here, Forget Reading the Road, This Automotive AI Reads You
via the fine folks at NVIDIA.
