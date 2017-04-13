Home Applications For your convenience – 100+ Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop FMA facts listed!

For your convenience – 100+ Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop FMA facts listed!

0
For your convenience – 100+ Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop FMA facts listed!
0

I like, no wait, I love lists… there, I’ve said it. But no, really, I think (bulleted) lists are one of the best ways to share facts and knowledge. That’s also why I used multiple lists in my book, dozens of them containing hundreds of bulleted (FMA) facts. Throughout the various chapters I highlight multiple so-called ‘FMA facts’, 116 in total to be exact and I conclude each chapter with a list of key takeaways. This post is meant to share with you most of the FMA Facts that I came up while writing The FlexCast Management Architecture, though I did slightly alter quite a few of them.

All facts that come from the same chapters are kept in order, though I do understand that some might still feel a bit random without proper context, so be it. When I started writing I hadn’t thought of the FMA facts, at all. I think it was somewhere around the second chapter when I was looking for something ‘extra’ to add to the various chapters. It had to be visually different from the rest of the text as well informational. First I came up with Twitter sized (144 Char.) quotes and thoughts but once I gave it some more thought the FMA facts were born. Here are 108 FMA facts for you to enjoy, hopefully…

Read the entire article here, For your convenience – 100+ Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop FMA facts listed!

via Bas van Kaam at basvankaam.com

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Desktop
Management
Bas van Kaam
Bas van Kaam About 17 years ago Bas van Kaam started his IT career as a helpdesk support technician from where he worked his way up to system engineering, consulting and architecting mostly by self-study, attending seminars, conferences and webinars, something which he enjoys doing still. From a technical point of view he specializes in (partly) designing, building, maintaining, troubleshooting and optimizing Microsoft & SBC / VDI (Citrix) oriented infrastructures for mid-sized and larger companies. Bas is well known within the community for his contributions on his own personal website / blog: basvankaam.com where he shares his thoughts and knowledge on an ongoing basis. He is also a frequent presenter / speaker on national as well as international events and conferences like the Dutch Citrix User Group (DuCUG), the Expert to Expert Virtualization Conference (E2EVC) and the Virtual Community NRW (Germany). He has been part of the Match.GeeK program during Citrix Synergy and also spoke at the first ever Virtual Expo (webinar) where he presented on Citrix native Printing. He loves the myCUGC community and as such is a (very) frequent forum visitor, contributor and has been appointed as one of the forum moderators. All this also resulted in being elected member of the month at one point. Also make sure to look Bas up on Twitter (@BasvanKaam) and Linked-In on which he is very active as well. Bas has been recognized as a Citrix Technology Professional (CTP class of 2016), one of only 50 worldwide, a Citrix Subject Matter Expert (SME) for his contributions to the XenDesktop 7.6 exams and he is also named a Nutanix Technology Champion (NTC) for 2014 / 2015 / 2016. Some of his professional certifications include but are not limited to: CCSP, CCA (X4) CCAA, CCEE, CCIA, CCE-V, MCSA (X3), MCSE (X3), VCP. Bas is currently employed by The Detron ICT Group, one the leading SBC and VDI consultancy companies based in the Netherlands, where he fulfills the role of Senior Management Consultant and Citrix Product Lead.

Leave a Reply

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    My mini-paper on threat hunting is out!Review “How to Hunt for Security Threats” (Gartner GTP access required) and provide feedback here. The abstract states “Technical professionals focused on security are starting to explore the mysterious practice of “threat hunting” to improve their security monitoring and operations. This requires uniquely skilled personnel and wide-ranging data collection […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Cisco Feature Image

    Cisco Flexible Radio Assignment Whitepaper!

    UniPrint Feature Image

    Secure Cloud Printing For Microsoft Office 365 And Azure – White Paper

    Downloads

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      This is the core OS image that powers Windows IoT platform on Raspberry Pi 2 & 3. Windows 10 IoT Core is the smallest version of the Windows 10 editions that leverages the Windows 10 common core architecture. This edition enables building low-cost devices with fewer resources. Read the entire article here, Download Windows 10 […]

      read more
      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      PureRDS DABCC Feature Image

      RDSConfig.exe – Adjust RDP Permissions Free Tool

      ManageEngine FI

      FREE Tool – Troubleshoot Remote Desktop Connections

      On-Demand Webinars

        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        See What’s New in Remote Desktop Manager 12 – On-Demand Webinar

        As you may remember, a few months ago, we released the latest version of Remote Desktop Manager. To answer the various interrogations of our users. We recently run a special webinar answering your RDM 12 questions featuring guest speaker, Microsoft MVP, author & industry analyst, Timothy Warner as well as Max Trottier and Maurice Cote […]

        read more
        docker-feature-image

        Modernize Traditional Applications with Docker Enterprise Edition

        1491759621_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix NetScaler Master Class Video – April 2017

        1490191694_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        SIOS Feature Image

        Stopping Alert Storms and Finding Root Causes of Performance Issues in VMware vSphere Infrastructures with Machine Learning

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1492021734_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Common Identity

          Learn more about how to enable end-user productivity with single sign-on to cloud and on premises applications, while protecting corporate information. This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.

          read more
          1491959295_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware – Realize What’s Possible Video

          1491494146_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Taking Ransomware to task with Next Generation Windows Defender – Session 2

          1491933718_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware vSAN: An Industry Perspective from Yanbing Li – Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video

          Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!