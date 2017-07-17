Earlier this year, Veeam showed their commitment to Veeam Cloud & Servicer Provider (VCSP) partners with the collaboration of the FREE Cloud Services offer — a truly unprecedented offer for their customers to extend Availability to the cloud. But for Veeam, that is only the beginning of their plans to help their VCSP partners in 2017. With the release of new service provider-enabled solutions, Veeam is once again giving VCSP partners an opportunity to bring extra value to their customers. Veeam’s new offer will help get VCSP partners up and running quickly, and provide new Veeam-powered services with no financial obligation.

The offer for VCSP partners — NEW Veeam capabilities for physical, endpoint devices and in the cloud

VCSP partners can now offer NEW Veeam-powered services — whether in the cloud, or on physical and endpoint devices — with FREE unlimited usage through December 31, 2017.

Unlimited VCSP rental licenses are available for the following products:

This offer is available for existing VCSP partners and is also open to those who are interested in becoming a VCSP partner. Register for the offer here.

Read the entire article here, For VCSPs Veeam is now on physical and in the cloud

