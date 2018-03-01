Transforming the physical, virtual and cloud based desktop one step at the time. Father, blogger, author of Inside Citrix – The FlexCast Management Architecture, public speaker and an above average runner. One of the 50 Citrix Technology Professionals world-wide, CTA, SME, a myCUGC Leader, NTC, ACE, IGEL Tech Insider, EUC/VDI VIP, lover of all things tech and IoT enthusiast.

Focus on Citrix (or VMware, or Microsoft) – not printing!

I’ve always had a big interest in printing. It’s something I have written about and presented on extensively in the past. Throughout the years I have had my fair share of failure when it comes to printing in Citrix/RDSH/VDI based environments (who hasn’t?) so I decided to dig in a bit deeper. Not too long ago I got introduced to Tricerat, a very simple, yet effective and efficient solution when it comes to taking care of all things print related within Citrix environments, or any other type of environment, for that matter. Throughout this post I’d like to share with you how they simplify print management and let you, the IT Administrator, focus on Citrix – not printing!

About

Tricerat has been around for over 20 years (founded in 1997). In fact, they are one of the oldest Citrix partners out there, needless to say they have a ton of experience. And while their main focus has been on Citrix based architectures throughout the years, their solutions can be used for all types of platforms/environments out there, including VMware and Microsoft and their accompanying protocols – it simply works on top of what is already there.

