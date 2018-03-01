Home Cloud Computing Focus on Citrix (or VMware, or Microsoft) – not printing!

Focus on Citrix (or VMware, or Microsoft) – not printing!

0
Focus on Citrix (or VMware, or Microsoft) – not printing!
0

Transforming the physical, virtual and cloud based desktop one step at the time. Father, blogger, author of Inside Citrix – The FlexCast Management Architecture, public speaker and an above average runner. One of the 50 Citrix Technology Professionals world-wide, CTA, SME, a myCUGC Leader, NTC, ACE, IGEL Tech Insider, EUC/VDI VIP, lover of all things tech and IoT enthusiast.

Focus on Citrix (or VMware, or Microsoft) – not printing!

I’ve always had a big interest in printing. It’s something I have written about and presented on extensively in the past. Throughout the years I have had my fair share of failure when it comes to printing in Citrix/RDSH/VDI based environments (who hasn’t?) so I decided to dig in a bit deeper. Not too long ago I got introduced to Tricerat, a very simple, yet effective and efficient solution when it comes to taking care of all things print related within Citrix environments, or any other type of environment, for that matter. Throughout this post I’d like to share with you how they simplify print management and let you, the IT Administrator, focus on Citrix – not printing!

About

Tricerat has been around for over 20 years (founded in 1997). In fact, they are one of the oldest Citrix partners out there, needless to say they have a ton of experience. And while their main focus has been on Citrix based architectures throughout the years, their solutions can be used for all types of platforms/environments out there, including VMware and Microsoft and their accompanying protocols – it simply works on top of what is already there.

Read the entire article here, Focus on Citrix (or VMware, or Microsoft) – not printing! | Enterprise Printing & Scanning Management Software

Via the fine folks at Tricerat.

tags:
Categories:
Cloud Computing
Desktop
Internet of Things (IoT)
Management
News
Tricerat
Tricerat triCerat - http://www.tricerat.com - is a leader in the development of third-party tools for managing complex virtual desktop (VDI) and server-based computing (SBC) environments. Whether is desktop management, security or print management, our solutions can help. Our tools are used in many different types of environments - be it Citrix, VMware or Terminal Services.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    “Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated.” -Confucius I’m thrilled and proud to introduce you to the first version of the ‘IGEL Software Platform: Step-by-Step Getting Started Guide.‘  A free book, written by the IGEL Community, on how to install and configure the IGEL software stack, all screen-shot by screen-shot. Simply […]

    read more
    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1517711434_maxresdefault.jpg

          E2EVC Barcelona 2017 – Session: Endpoint Context for an agile Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Video

          Today’s demands for access to enterprise applications and desktops from any device, any location, any network connection, and any time of day or night mean new challenges for IT security and compliance. See how deviceTRUST makes it easy to use the dynamic context of more than 400 properties of the remote device and its users […]

          read more
          1519323733_hqdefault.jpg

          VMware Deep Dive: Updating iOS 11.2 Enterprise Apps in Single App Mode

          1519361841_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Azure Information Protection: Unified labeling, on-prem scanning and protection across platforms

          1519415227_maxresdefault.jpg

          Preparing for GDPR: Compliance management and information protection capabilities in Microsoft 365 – Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video