As a test engineer at Login VSI, I perform many tests each day. But to give some scientific value to these test results, I usually repeat these tests at least 10 times to make sure that there is not a lot of variance between tests with the exact same settings. Some of our customers seem to struggle with getting consistent results in their own environment and that’s why they frequently ask me “How is it possible to get a different result when repeating a Login VSI test with the same identical settings?” In this blog, I will explain the most common reasons why this is happening and I will share some best practices on how to solve this.

VDI is complexFirst, it’s important to realize that VDI is complex. VDI is basically a big stack of many moving components with a very high utilization. You can compare it to a high way where all the cars on the road only have little room between each car. The highway is at maximum capacity and one day it’s fine because no one is breaking but it only takes one person to brake unexpectedly because that person saw a beautiful butterfly, and this little break activity in a very highly utilized highway can cause major havoc. This same butterfly effect applies to VDI environments, only a small change can cause a VDI traffic jam and different test results with Login VSI.

The VDI stack consists of many different components

Read the entire article here, Fluctuation in VDI Test Results you can solve with Login VSI

via the fine folks at LoginVSI