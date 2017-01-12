Flexxible|SMB Cloud Launches at Citrix Summit to Simplify VDI, Office 365 Deployment for Small, Midsize Enterprises

FHyperconverged appliance combines the Flexxible|VDI OS software with configure-on-the-fly components, simplifying deployment and operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs) while delivering enterprise-grade reliability.

Flexxible IT, provider of turnkey enterprise computing solutions powered by Citrix technology, today announced a new hyperconverged appliance designed to help SMBs simplify the deployment, operations and support of virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) environments and applications, including Microsoft Office 365.

The solution—Flexxible|SMB Cloud—uses Citrix XenApp, XenDesktop and NetScaler as well as Microsoft Windows and Office 365 products in a 2U appliance that enterprises can install in as little as 30 minutes. The Flexxible|SMB Cloud has been verified as Citrix Ready with XenApp, XenDesktop and NetScaler. Flexxible IT is also committed to support the Citrix Ready HCI Workspace Appliance program, announced separately by Citrix, in an upcoming release of Flexxible|SMB Cloud.

The announcement was made at Citrix Summit in Anaheim, Calif., today. Flexxible IT is a Platinum Sponsor of the event and is providing live demos in booth 206. Additionally, Flexxible IT CTO Kilian Arjona will present in a session today at 2 p.m. in Platinum Ballroom 3.

Flexxible|SMB Cloud uses Flexxible|VDI OS for SMB to give users a centralized web console with automated deployment and orchestration. The console allows users to manage the virtual workplace stack, including on-the-fly integration of Active Directory users, desktop and application templates, application distribution, session support and monitoring, event log recollection and Windows Services.

Pricing

Flexxible|SMB Cloud reduces deployment time and costs by avoiding investment in expensive infrastructure scaled for deployment sizes that most SMBs do not need. Base pricing for Flexxible|SMB is $16,800 for a typical configuration of 50 users. The solution is available in six configurations to support deployments from 50 to 1,200 users.

Other features of Flexxible|SMB Cloud include:

Office 365 automatically configured via prompted questions

High availability with clustered storage and hypervisor and Citrix clustered farms

L3 support via online ticketing system for the Partner: monitoring and patching are also available as an extra service

All flash (SSD) storage included

Automatically integrates with Active Directory services

“Citrix Summit is the perfect venue to launch a product designed for SMBs who already appreciate the value and reliability of the Citrix ecosystem,” said Sebastian Prat, CEO of Flexxible IT. “Flexxible|SMB Cloud delivers a mature, enterprise-grade user experience from an engineering and support team that has nearly a decade of experience. The appliance is easy to size to the right number of users, deploys quickly and operates cost effectively, thus solving a very real problem that SMBs face each and every day.”

“Citrix SMB customers want the same enterprise-grade performance that our large customers have come to rely upon,” said Nabeel Youakim, vice president product management and strategic partners, Windows App Delivery at Citrix. “At the same time, SMB customers—who often have limited in-house technical expertise—appreciate anything that streamlines deployment of VDI and Office 365 with XenDesktop, XenApp, NetScaler and XenServer. Flexxible|SMB Cloud gives SMB customers a new choice to automate much of the deployment process and simplify operations, in a Citrix Ready solution.”

A Citrix Ready Solution

Flexxible|SMB Cloud is a Citrix Ready solution. The Citrix Ready program helps customers identify third-party solutions that are recommended to enhance virtualization, networking and cloud computing solutions from Citrix Systems. Flexxible|SMB Cloud completed a rigorous verification process to ensure compatibility with XenApp, XenDesktop and NetScaler, providing confidence in joint solution compatibility.

About Flexxible IT

Since 2002, Flexxible IT has been the only industrialized solution for virtual workspaces leveraging proprietary technologies and Citrix Systems solutions to create hyperconverged appliances that allow enterprise users to focus on growing their businesses rather than IT. Our turnkey enterprise computing solutions supported more than 100,000 users in 2016. More at www.flexxible.com.