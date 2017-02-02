DABCC Radio
Listen to “Flexxible IT / Citrix Ready – VDI OS Manager for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop Podcast – Episode 271” on Spreaker.

In episode 271, Douglas Brown interviews Kilian Arjona, CTO at Flexxible IT and Sagnik Datta, Technical Marketing Lead for Citrix Ready.  Together we discusses the Flexxible IT VDI OS Manager for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop.  Kilian, Sagnik, and Douglas discuss how it works, the problems they solve, why we should care and much more.

About Flexxible IT

Flexxible|VDI System transforms a complicated VDI project into a turnkey solution making deployment, use, management and maintenance easier, faster and more secure. It also provides huge cost and time savings.

Flexxible IT bases are: Easy & fast deployment, Simplified Management, Orchestration & Monitoring services.

The Flexxible|VDI System is a software & hyperv-converged solution based on Citrix XenDesktop & XenApp that consists of 20 modules. These modules add critical functionality required in any VDI project such as: full multi-tenancy, VDI OS Web Manager, Orchestrator System, Software Defined Storage manager, unlimited scalability, predictable performance, user experience and system monitoring as well as application management functionality, etc.

The solution is delivered in a highly efficient, self-contained hyper-converged appliance, which is linearly scalable from 100 to 50,000 users, specifically designed and highly customized for Citrix XenDesktop.

Details on Integration with Citrix Product:

Flexxible|VDI OS Manager promotes two-way admin, direct to Citrix consoles or though Flexxible|VDI OS Manager. Our simplified management enables L1 and L2 support teams to use an awesome web responsive console to manage the daily issues and also de provisioning needs.

For more information, http://flexxible.com/

About Kilian Arjona

Kilian Arjona (CTO, Flexxible IT) has more than 15 years of IT experience, specializing in consulting, evangelism and training. He has more than 7 years of experience in digital workspace transformation projects and he is part of the decision and strategic boards of the company. In his spare time he has a strong dedication towards the research of emerging technologies and sharing knowledge in different tech communities.

About Sagnik Datta

Sagnik Datta is the Technical Marketing Specialist for Citrix Ready working with over 1000 Citrix Technology Partners supporting their technical integration with Citrix XenDesktop/XenApp and go-to-market activities in Financial Services, Healthcare and Education vertical hosting such as webinars, technical blogs, podcasts and white paper.

Reach out to him at http://www.linkedin.com/in/sagnikdatta

About Citrix Ready

Citrix Ready identifies recommended solutions that are trusted to enhance the Citrix Delivery Center infrastructure. All products featured in Citrix Ready have completed verification testing, thereby providing confidence in joint solution compatibility. Leveraging its industry leading alliances and partner ecosystem, Citrix Ready showcases select trusted solutions designed to meet a variety of business needs. Through the online catalog and Citrix Ready branding program, you can easily find and build a trusted infrastructure. Citrix Ready not only demonstrates current mutual product compatibility, but through continued industry relationships also ensures future interoperability.

Learn more at https://citrixready.citrix.com

About Douglas A. Brown

Douglas Brown is the Founder and President of DABCC, Inc. Doug has more than 20 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and server based computing technologies and markets. DABCC is the first and most visited website dedicated to all elements of virtualization and features news and resources.

Prior to DABCC, Doug worked at Citrix Systems, Inc. as a Senior Systems Engineer from 2001 to 2004 where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology in a Box”, which has more than a million users. Additionally, his peers and management at Citrix named Doug Systems Engineer of the Year in 2002. From 2005 to 2016, Doug was awarded the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) by Microsoft Corporation for his contributions to the industry. He has also been acknowledged with the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) and VMware vEXPERT awards for his continued support in the IT community. Doug speaks at leading industry events and has been a prolific author over the past 20 years.

Mr. Brown is also host of the #1 rated virtualization and cloud podcast show, DABCC Radio and DABCC TV.

Follow Douglas on Twitter at http://twitter.com/douglasabrown

Connect on LinkedIn here, https://www.linkedin.com/in/dabcc

