Home Flexera Software Named Internet of Things (IoT) Enablement Company of the Year

Flexera Software Named Internet of Things (IoT) Enablement Company of the Year

0
Flexera Software Named Internet of Things (IoT) Enablement Company of the Year
0

IoT Breakthrough Awards Recognize Flexera as an Outstanding Internet of Things Company

Flexera Software, the leading provider of open source security and compliance solutions, today announced that IoT Breakthrough selected Flexera as the IoT Enablement Company of the Year. Entries were judged by an independent panel of experts, representing a cross section of the industry – including journalists, analysts and technology executives.

The inaugural IoT Breakthrough awards program recognizes IoT innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories – including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, IoT Security, Wearables, Industrial IoT, Machine-to-Machine and Enterprise IoT. According to Gartner, by 2020 there will be approximately 20.8 billion IoT devices in circulation.

“Flexera Software clearly stood out in the IoT Enablement category, with unique solutions addressing complex problems in the industry – ultimately enabling companies to understand what open source components are embedded in the software powering their IoT devices, and the vulnerability and compliance risk associated with those components,” said James Johnson, Managing Director at IoT Breakthrough. “To say the competition was extremely fierce is an understatement, and we sincerely congratulate Flexera on this noteworthy industry recognition.”

“Internet of Things manufacturers are only just now beginning to look more closely at the costs and risks of open source, and the scope of the problem is dazzling,” said Jeff Luszcz, Vice President of Product Management at Flexera Software. “We are honored that IoT Breakthrough recognized Flexera for helping customers manage the compliance and security risk inherent in the under-managed, uncharted world of open source software components.”

Open Source Software

Flexera’s Open Source Security and Compliance solution, FlexNet Code Insight, rose above a crowd of more than 2,000 award nominations representing 15 nations, by demonstrating the company’s extension of license compliance and security capabilities into the under-managed world of open source software components.

Open source software is used extensively by virtually all software developers – whether they are commercial software vendors, intelligent device and IoT manufacturers, or developers within other types of enterprises or government agencies that build their own proprietary applications for use in-house or for the benefit of their customers. Despite its ubiquity, open source software is largely unmanaged. Software developers frequently do not know or track what specific open source components have been incorporated into their software, whether that open source software is in compliance with licensing terms, and whether it contains any software vulnerabilities that can be exploited by hackers.

Winning products and companies were selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services, with the ultimate goal of recognizing the “Break Through” nominations for connected technologies and companies.

Resources:

Follow Flexera Software…

About Flexera Software

Flexera Software helps application producers and enterprises increase application usage and security, enhancing the value they derive from their software. Our software licensing, compliance, cybersecurity and installation solutions are essential to ensure continuous licensing compliance, optimized software investments, and to future-proof businesses against the risks and costs of constantly changing technology. A marketplace leader for more than 25 years, 80,000+ customers turn to Flexera Software as a trusted and neutral source of knowledge and expertise, and for the automation and intelligence designed into our products. For more information, please go to: www.flexerasoftware.com

About IoT Breakthrough

The IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet of Things technologies, services, companies, products and people.  The IoT Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition of the achievements of IoT consumer and enterprise companies and products in categories including Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT, Wearables, M2M and more.  For more information visit www.IoTBreakthrough.com.

More Resources:

Categories:
Flexera Software
Flexera Software Flexera Software helps application producers and enterprises increase application usage and the value they derive from their software. Our next-generation software licensing, compliance and installation solutions are essential to ensure continuous licensing compliance, optimized software investments and to future-proof businesses against the risks and costs of constantly changing technology. Over 80,000 customers turn to Flexera Software as a trusted and neutral source for the knowledge and expertise we have gained as the marketplace leader in licensing, installation and compliance for over 25 years and for the automation and intelligence designed into our products.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    LoginVSI Feature Image

    Login VSI’s “VDI Reference Architecture Monthly”

    Happy new year and welcome to the first Reference Architecture Monthly of 2017. Sorry it has taken me a while to get this one out. We’ve been having fun at the end of year festivities while also preparing some really cool stuff for Login PI and Login VSI. There were two reference architectures posted in […]

    read more
    Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

    How to use Skype Meeting Broadcast

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper

    Downloads

      IGEL Logo

      Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) – Turn PC in to Securely Managed End-Point

      The Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) thin client software provides a highly effective alternative to traditional thin client hardware. Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) The software is installed as the operating system on PCs, notebooks and selected thin clients, and turns the hardware into a powerful software based and universally deployable thin client allowing […]

      read more
      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Devolutions Feature Image

      Download Wayk Now – Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop – FREE!

      steadyPRINT Logo

      Download steadyPRINT – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

      Tricerat Feature Image

      Download Tricerat Simplify Profiles

      On-Demand Webinars

        1486187536_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix NetScaler Master Class Video – February 2017

        Welcome to the Citrix NetScaler Master Class. Get details on latest features of NetScaler, tips and tricks for easy configuration, and interact with our NetScaler product experts. Learn more at http://www.citrix.com/netscaler. Agenda “101” – ADC redefined: Why NetScaler is the right ADC for the future “In the Spotlight” – NetScaler SD-WAN: The right way to […]

        read more
        615612843_1280x720.jpg

        TechJam: Atlantis USX Provides Best Virtual Workspace Experience – On-Demand Webinar

        1485698556_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: XenMobile Cloud, Security and Partner Updates

        614359926_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis & AppSense: The Ultimate Workspace – On-Demand Webinar

        1485449837_maxresdefault.jpg

        User Activity Monitoring with SysKit for Windows Servers, Citrix, Remote Desktop Services, RD Gateways, etc – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

          Microsoft Video: Microsoft Surface Hub’s defense in depth security measures

          Principal Program Manager Lead for Surface Hub, Paul Barr, walks us through the top defense in depth strategies behind the design of Microsoft’s Surface Hub. As a communal device, the engineering team had the challenge of maintaining Surface Hub’s user friendly, ready to use multi-media experience without compromising on security. Paul takes on possible attack […]

          read more
          1486456940_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: SAP and VMware NSX Micro Segmentation Example

          1486518388_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Horizon Cloud Video: Virtual Desktops & Apps

          1486518493_maxresdefault.jpg

          Deploying Just-in-Time Apps with VMware Instant Clones – Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video