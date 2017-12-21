Home Applications Flexera Reimagines Open Source Vulnerability Detection with FlexNet Code Insight

Flexera Reimagines Open Source Vulnerability Detection with FlexNet Code Insight

Flexera Reimagines Open Source Vulnerability Detection with FlexNet Code Insight
Secunia Advisories Now Integrated into Open Source License and Vulnerability Detection Platform, Reducing Risk that Suppliers Will Ship Vulnerable Open Source Components to Their Customers

Flexera, the company that’s reimagining how software is bought, sold, managed and secured, today announced that its world-renowned Flexera Software Vulnerability Database is now integrated into FlexNet Code Insight – the market-leading open source license and vulnerability detection platform.  The integration gives software developers unparalleled insight into vulnerabilities that may lurk within their open source code, and the ability to remediate those vulnerabilities before shipping their products to customers.

“Finding open source security vulnerabilities in packages, all the way to deep dependencies, has always been a priority for Flexera,” said Jeff Luszcz, Vice President of Product Management at Flexera.  “This integration gives developers access to the deepest and most trusted vulnerability database in the world to help them minimize vulnerability risk.  Our customers can leverage the combined strength of FlexNet Code Insight, powered by the National Vulnerability Database (NVD) and the Flexera Software Vulnerability Database, to significantly reduce the risk window between identifying and remediating vulnerabilities – before exploitation leads to costly breaches.”

Better Vulnerability Data Helps Close the Risk Window

The use of open source components in software development is skyrocketing.  A decade ago, developers were using less than 100 open source libraries per release.  Today, some industries are using more than 3,000.  As open source dependency increases, software suppliers need to help ensure a safer software supply chain by truly understanding the vulnerability risk and compliance requirements they’re inheriting from the open source code they use.

As many companies have discovered the hard way, there’s an unacceptable risk window that persists between the discovery of a software vulnerability and when the patch is successfully installed.  According to Flexera’s Vulnerability Review 2017, 17,147 vulnerabilities were recorded in 2,136 products from 246 vendors.  81 percent of those vulnerabilities had patches available on the same day as disclosure.  But, on average, it takes companies 186 days to completely install those patches[1].  This risk window gives hackers plenty of opportunity to exploit vulnerabilities, and perpetrate attacks with costly consequences to businesses.

Flexera Software Vulnerability Database powers its market-leading Software Vulnerability Management solutions.  By integrating this powerful database with FlexNet Code Insight, Flexera gives developers unparalleled ability to protect themselves and their customers from the potentially devastating effects arising when open source vulnerabilities are exploited.

With today’s announcement, FlexNet Code Insight is narrowing the risk window – providing comprehensive intelligence on discovered vulnerabilities.  Organizations can now protect their products – and their customers – faster by identifying vulnerabilities as soon as they’re made public.  Armed with better information, sooner, they’re then in a much better position to assess, prioritize and patch vulnerabilities before they’re exploited.  Additionally, FlexNet Code Insight is able to alert development and security teams when new vulnerabilities are discovered in already shipping software.

“After the Equifax breach, which was caused by an exploitation of the Apache Struts 2 open source component, the world now understands the dire risks that occur when software suppliers unknowingly ship vulnerable components in their products, endangering the software supply chain,” added Luszcz.  “Flexera now offers the most powerful tools available to help suppliers avoid that liability.”

[1] Verizon’s 2016 Data Breach Investigations Report

About Flexera

Flexera is reimagining the way software is bought, sold, managed and secured. We view the software industry as a supply chain, and make the business of buying and selling software and technology asset data more profitable, secure, and effective. Our Monetization and Security solutions help software sellers transform their business models, grow recurring revenues and minimize open source risk. Our Vulnerability and Software Asset Management (SAM) solutions strip waste and unpredictability out of procuring software, helping companies buy only the software and cloud services they need, manage what they have, and reduce compliance and security risk. Powering these solutions and the entire software supply chain, Flexera has built the world’s largest and most comprehensive repository of market intelligence on technology assets. In business for 30+ years, our 1200+ employees are passionate about helping our 80,000+ customers generate millions in ROI every year. Visit us at www.flexera.com.

About Secunia Research@Flexera

Secunia Research at Flexera is a research team with globally recognized expertise in discovering, verifying, testing, validating and documenting vulnerabilities on tens of thousands of applications and systems.  Our experts work under strict ethical guidelines and collaborate with the research community and software producers to guarantee the quality of the vulnerability information we document.

Applications
Cloud Computing
Databases
Development
Management
News
Open Source
Security
Flexera Software
Flexera Software

Flexera Software helps application producers and enterprises increase application usage and the value they derive from their software. Our next-generation software licensing, compliance and installation solutions are essential to ensure continuous licensing compliance, optimized software investments and to future-proof businesses against the risks and costs of constantly changing technology. Over 80,000 customers turn to Flexera Software as a trusted and neutral source for the knowledge and expertise we have gained as the marketplace leader in licensing, installation and compliance for over 25 years and for the automation and intelligence designed into our products.

