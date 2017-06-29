Flexera Named a Bay Area News Group 2017 Top Workplace Press Release

The company reimagining the software supply chain is recognized as a significant Silicon Valley player – measured against employee expectations from the world’s top technology companies and start-ups

Flexera, the company reimagining how software is bought, sold, managed and secured, today announced it has been awarded a 2017 Top Workplaces honor by the Bay Area News Group, which includes the Mercury News and East Bay Times. The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by WorkplaceDynamics, LLC, an organizational health and workplace improvement research firm.

Flexera employees were asked to complete a confidential survey on a variety of workplace satisfaction issues, and those results were benchmarked against the responses of the rest of the participating companies – including most of the world’s top technology companies and exciting tech start-ups. The survey measured several workplace culture aspects including Alignment, Execution and Connection.

“We’ve been honored to be a Top Workplace in Chicago four times. While that is certainly an honor, to be selected as a Top Workplace in the Bay Area, the epicenter of the software world, is beyond amazing,” said Jim Ryan, Chief Executive Officer at Flexera Software. “Our 1000+ employees are passionate about everything Flexera. Receiving this award in Silicon Valley validates just how fortunate we are to have such a dedicated team in California to complement their colleagues in other countries and cities around the globe.”

Flexera is the only company looking at software from a supply chain perspective – reimagining how software is bought, sold, managed and secured. Flexera’s solutions help SaaS, IoT and software vendors make more money from their apps and secure them from vulnerability and compliance risk. Flexera also helps companies that buy software procure only what they need, use what they have, and secure it from vulnerability risk. Used by more than 80,000 customers worldwide, Flexera’s solutions save customers tens of billions of dollars per year while reducing application vulnerability risk.

“The Top Workplaces award is not a popularity contest. And oftentimes, people assume it’s all about fancy perks and benefits,” said Doug Claffey, CEO of WorkplaceDynamics. “But to be a Top Workplace, organizations must meet our strict standards for organizational health. And who better to ask about work life than the people who live the culture every day—the employees. Time and time again, our research has proven that what’s most important to them is a strong belief in where the organization is headed, how it’s going to get there, and the feeling that everyone is in it together. Without this sense of connection, an organization doesn’t have a shot at being named a Top Workplace.”

About Flexera Software

Flexera Software helps application producers and enterprises increase application usage and security, enhancing the value they derive from their software. Our software licensing, compliance, cybersecurity and installation solutions are essential to ensure continuous licensing compliance, optimized software investments, and to future-proof businesses against the risks and costs of constantly changing technology. A marketplace leader for more than 25 years, 80,000+ customers turn to Flexera Software as a trusted and neutral source of knowledge and expertise, and for the automation and intelligence designed into our products. For more information, please go to: www.flexerasoftware.com

About WorkplaceDynamics, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, PA, WorkplaceDynamics specializes in employee feedback surveys and workplace improvement. This year alone, more than two million employees in over 6,000 organizations will participate in the Top Workplaces™ campaign—a program it conducts in partnership with more than 40 prestigious media partners across the United States. Workplace Dynamics also provides consulting services to improve employee engagement and organizational health. WorkplaceDynamics is a founding B Corporation member, a coalition of organizations that are leading a global movement to redefine success in business by offering a positive vision of a better way to do business.