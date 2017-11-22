Flexera Named a 2017 Top Workplace by the Chicago Tribune

Workplace Culture Recognized for the Fifth Year

Flexera, the company that’s reimagining how software is bought, sold, managed and secured, today announced it’s been awarded a 2017 Top Workplaces honor by The Chicago Tribune for the fifth year. The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by Energage, LLC (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement.

Employees completed a confidential survey about workplace culture, and the results were compared to responses from other companies in the bustling Chicago economy. Several aspects were measured — including Company Direction, Execution, Connection and Alignment. A numerical value was attached to each statement, creating an overall score for each company.

“We’re incredibly honored to be named a Top Workplace by the Chicago Tribune for the fifth time. This award carries enormous meaning, because we were judged by those that know us best – our talented employees,” said Jim Ryan, Chief Executive Officer at Flexera. “Maintaining a winning culture is extremely important to us, because our employees are the very essence of our success. We’ll take this amazing energy into next year, and continue to make Flexera a great place to work.”

Flexera’s created a strong workplace built on key values – including Accountability, Professionalism, Transparency and Innovation. Flexera strongly celebrates and promotes the success of its employees in their personal and professional lives, and actively works to better communities where employees live and work through ongoing charity efforts. Flexera’s a blend of over 1,200 people around the world, who’ve joined the team from a variety of backgrounds from large, global companies to small startups. Together, Flexera forms a unique collection of talents, experiences and products – all working towards a common goal of repairing the dysfunctional software supply chain.

“The Top Workplaces award is not a popularity contest. And oftentimes, people assume it’s all about fancy perks and benefits,” said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. “But to be a Top Workplace, organizations must meet our strict standards for organizational health. And who better to ask about work life than the people who live the culture every day – the employees. Time and time again, our research has proven that what’s most important to them is a strong belief in where the organization is headed, how it’s going to get there, and the feeling that everyone’s in it together. Without this sense of connection, an organization doesn’t have a shot at being named a Top Workplace.”

Flexera’s always looking for passionate people to join them. Read more about Flexera’s global offices and workplace culture, and browse current openings in Careers.

About Flexera

Flexera is reimagining the way software is bought, sold, managed and secured. We view the software industry as a supply chain, and make the business of buying and selling software and technology asset data more profitable, secure, and effective. Our Monetization and Security solutions help software sellers transform their business models, grow recurring revenues and minimize open source risk. Our Vulnerability and Software Asset Management (SAM) solutions strip waste and unpredictability out of procuring software, helping companies buy only the software and cloud services they need, manage what they have, and reduce compliance and security risk. Powering these solutions and the entire software supply chain, Flexera has built the world’s largest and most comprehensive repository of market intelligence on technology assets. In business for 30+ years, our 1200+ employees are passionate about helping our 80,000+ customers generate millions in ROI every year. Visit us at www.flexera.com.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, PA, Energage specializes in employee feedback surveys and workplace improvement. This year alone, more than two million employees in over 6,000 organizations will participate in the Top Workplaces™ campaign—a program it conducts in partnership with more than 40 prestigious media partners across the United States. Energage also provides consulting services to improve employee engagement and organizational health. Energage is a founding B Corporation member, a coalition of organizations that are leading a global movement to redefine success in business by offering a positive vision of a better way to do business.