Home Cloud Computing Flexera Named a 2017 Top Workplace by the Chicago Tribune

Flexera Named a 2017 Top Workplace by the Chicago Tribune

0
Flexera Named a 2017 Top Workplace by the Chicago Tribune
0

Workplace Culture Recognized for the Fifth Year

Flexera, the company that’s reimagining how software is bought, sold, managed and secured, today announced it’s been awarded a 2017 Top Workplaces honor by The Chicago Tribune for the fifth year.  The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by Energage, LLC (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement.

Employees completed a confidential survey about workplace culture, and the results were compared to responses from other companies in the bustling Chicago economy.  Several aspects were measured — including Company Direction, Execution, Connection and Alignment.  A numerical value was attached to each statement, creating an overall score for each company.

“We’re incredibly honored to be named a Top Workplace by the Chicago Tribune for the fifth time.  This award carries enormous meaning, because we were judged by those that know us best – our talented employees,” said Jim Ryan, Chief Executive Officer at Flexera.  “Maintaining a winning culture is extremely important to us, because our employees are the very essence of our success.  We’ll take this amazing energy into next year, and continue to make Flexera a great place to work.”

Flexera’s created a strong workplace built on key values – including Accountability, Professionalism, Transparency and Innovation.  Flexera strongly celebrates and promotes the success of its employees in their personal and professional lives, and actively works to better communities where employees live and work through ongoing charity efforts.  Flexera’s a blend of over 1,200 people around the world, who’ve joined the team from a variety of backgrounds from large, global companies to small startups.  Together, Flexera forms a unique collection of talents, experiences and products – all working towards a common goal of repairing the dysfunctional software supply chain.

“The Top Workplaces award is not a popularity contest.  And oftentimes, people assume it’s all about fancy perks and benefits,” said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage.  “But to be a Top Workplace, organizations must meet our strict standards for organizational health.  And who better to ask about work life than the people who live the culture every day – the employees.  Time and time again, our research has proven that what’s most important to them is a strong belief in where the organization is headed, how it’s going to get there, and the feeling that everyone’s in it together.  Without this sense of connection, an organization doesn’t have a shot at being named a Top Workplace.”

Flexera’s always looking for passionate people to join them.  Read more about Flexera’s global offices and workplace culture, and browse current openings in Careers.

Follow Flexera…

About Flexera
Flexera is reimagining the way software is bought, sold, managed and secured. We view the software industry as a supply chain, and make the business of buying and selling software and technology asset data more profitable, secure, and effective. Our Monetization and Security solutions help software sellers transform their business models, grow recurring revenues and minimize open source risk. Our Vulnerability and Software Asset Management (SAM) solutions strip waste and unpredictability out of procuring software, helping companies buy only the software and cloud services they need, manage what they have, and reduce compliance and security risk. Powering these solutions and the entire software supply chain, Flexera has built the world’s largest and most comprehensive repository of market intelligence on technology assets. In business for 30+ years, our 1200+ employees are passionate about helping our 80,000+ customers generate millions in ROI every year. Visit us at www.flexera.com.

About Energage, LLC
Headquartered in Exton, PA, Energage specializes in employee feedback surveys and workplace improvement.  This year alone, more than two million employees in over 6,000 organizations will participate in the Top Workplaces™ campaign—a program it conducts in partnership with more than 40 prestigious media partners across the United States.  Energage also provides consulting services to improve employee engagement and organizational health.  Energage is a founding B Corporation member, a coalition of organizations that are leading a global movement to redefine success in business by offering a positive vision of a better way to do business.

tags:
Categories:
Cloud Computing
Desktop
Management
News
Open Source
Security
Flexera Software
Flexera Software

Flexera Software helps application producers and enterprises increase application usage and the value they derive from their software. Our next-generation software licensing, compliance and installation solutions are essential to ensure continuous licensing compliance, optimized software investments and to future-proof businesses against the risks and costs of constantly changing technology. Over 80,000 customers turn to Flexera Software as a trusted and neutral source for the knowledge and expertise we have gained as the marketplace leader in licensing, installation and compliance for over 25 years and for the automation and intelligence designed into our products.

Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
wpDiscuz

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    The role of IT has become increasingly complex. Workspace analytics helps IT achieve balance between people, business processes, and technologies for optimal workforce productivity. In this white paper, you’ll learn how to modernize your IT environment to ensure a positive end-user experience. Workspace analytics is a framework for making high-level IT decisions that provides meaningful […]

    read more
    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Technical Guide to Migrating from Citrix 6.5 to 7.x and Replacing EdgeSight’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    Complete Guide to Understanding the Citrix Logon Process

    IGEL Technology Image

    ‘Securing IGEL OS Endpoints’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks.  This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        1504212067_hqdefault.jpg

        Asset management made easy with ServiceDesk Plus – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1511430932_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Canada: Multi Generations Panel

          Citrix Canada recently hosted a panel, moderated by Citrix Canada’s Michael Murphy, with insights from a Boomer, a Gen Xer, and a Millennial focused on their perceptions and realities of productivity across generations in the workplace. This video is from the fine folks at Citrix

          read more
          1511405842_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS for Retail – #AWS Video

          1511402837_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Store 2017 Black Friday PC Games Promo Video

          1511383030_maxresdefault.jpg

          Build an application-aware, cloud-centric network with Citrix NetScaler SD-WAN

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video