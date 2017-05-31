Flexera is Reimagining the Way Software is Bought, Sold, Managed, and Secured
Flexera helps organizations meet the challenges of a dysfunctional software supply chain where licensing is highly complex and software contains security vulnerabilities. Our software asset management, vulnerability management and composition analysis solutions allow IT Operations, IT Security, Development and Procurement teams to work together to reduce software and cloud services costs, maintain license compliance and mitigate security risks.
To learn more about our enterprise solutions for managing the full lifecycle of software assets, read our datasheet, or visit our website.
To learn more about our solution for managing Open Source Software, including assessing the security risk associated with software vulnerabilities, please read our FlexNet Code Insight datasheet, or visit our website.
Read the entire article here, Flexera is Reimagining the Way Software is Bought, Sold, Managed, and Secured
via the fine folks at Flexera Software
