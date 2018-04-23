Home Applications Flexera First SAM Provider to Optimize Spend Across All Cloud Assets

Flexera, the company that’s reimagining how software is bought, sold, managed and secured, today announced it’s extending its leadership in Software Asset Management (SAM) and license optimization with the latest release of FlexNet Manager® Suite for Enterprises.  Flexera is the only SAM provider able to help organizations optimize all their cloud asset spend – from Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Managing Software in the Cloud, to cloud infrastructure.

“Organizations are starting to see their cloud spend skyrocket, and feel urgent pressure to rein in those costs. But doing this successfully is like taming a three-headed hydra,” said Ed Rossi, Vice President of Product Management at Flexera. “To maximize savings you have to optimize all dimensions of cloud spend from SaaS subscriptions and software licenses running in the cloud, to cloud infrastructure costs. FlexNet Manager Suite is the only SAM solution that goes wide and deep, helping companies optimize all dimensions of their cloud spend in a single, centralized, dashboard environment.”

A Weight Loss Program for SaaS Bloat

SaaS bloat is becoming a big problem in most companies. Organizations don’t have an easy way to see and manage all their SaaS subscriptions. They can’t tell whether they’re actually using all the functionality they subscribed to, whether they paid too much for the subscription, or whether they’re paying the right price for renewals. As a result, they buy too much, and they pay too much.

FlexNet Manager Suite now helps reduce bloat in SaaS spending by facilitating the effective management of SaaS products. A flexible SaaS inventory framework enables the creation of modules to collect inventory and usage data from SaaS products and links with Entitlements to show under use. Included in this capability is a tailored module for managing Salesforce.com® subscriptions, a particularly important and expensive SaaS app for many organizations. FlexNet Manager Suite can link to all Salesforce.com instances across the network and track usage. It then centralizes that usage data and delivers visibility into unused licenses.

Avoid Hidden Risks when Managing Software in the Cloud

Many companies want to run their packaged software in a cloud environment to reduce infrastructure and overhead costs. But they fail to realize – until it’s too late – that doing so can violate their license agreements, exposing them to significant audit penalty risk. “Many companies don’t discover their license noncompliance until after they’ve moved the application to the cloud,” added Rossi. “And from an audit risk exposure – by then it’s too late.”

This latest release of FlexNet Manager Suite adds new capabilities for IBM® enterprise applications, like DB2®. Companies can now track license consumption for IBM software running in a cloud. By incorporating out-of-the-box Cloud licensing rules from IBM, including the identification of non-supported Cloud environments, FlexNet Manager Suite enables companies to run IBM software in a cloud environment without the risk of a software audit or costly true-up penalty.

“We’re seeing a huge increase in the number of clients seeking to optimize their cloud spend and subscription contracts,” said Michael Adams, Managing Director, Major Projects and Contract Advisory, KPMG LLP. “Clients looking for innovative products and advanced technology are turning to Flexera to help with everything from counting licenses and compliance to Software License Optimization on premises, in the datacenter and in the cloud. Now, with the release of FlexNet Manager Suite, companies can go further and faster in managing their SaaS applications, Salesforce.com, and software deployed in the cloud.”

Flexera recently announced that FlexNet Manager Suite received the highest scores in Intermediate SAM Functionality and Advanced SAM Functionality use cases among SAM Vendors in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Software Asset Management Tools. The report is a companion to the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Tools in which Flexera was recently named a Leader. Flexera believes that its customers also affirmed Flexera’s SAM leadership via Gartner’s Peer Insights product reviews, providing reviews of FlexNet Manager Suite, Flexera’s SAM and license optimization solution.

