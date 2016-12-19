Flexera Corporate Software Inspector Overview – Video Demo
Corporate Software Inspector
Corporate Software Inspector gives you the when, where, what and how of security patching. It tells you when a software vulnerability with an available patch is threatening your infrastructure, where it will have the most critical impact, what the right remediation strategy is and how to deploy it.
For a Free Trial, please visit: http://www.flexerasoftware.com/SVM-EVAL-Corporate-Software-Inspector
