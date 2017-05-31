Flexera 2016 Partner of the Year Awards

Flexera Software, the company that’s reimagining the way software is bought, sold, managed and secured, today announced their 2016 Partner of the Year Awards. Honors were presented to KPMG, Softline Group and SoftwareONE during Flexera’s annual Partner Summits. The Summits spur discussion on significant product updates and enterprise strategy. They also recognize strategic partners that routinely go above-and-beyond to help make customers successful.

“Congrats to Flexera’s 2016 Partners of the Year,” said Cindy Grogan, Vice President of Global Channel and Strategic Alliances at Flexera. “Each embodies deep expertise and a well-planned approach. These distinctions greatly contribute to the dynamic way we solve software licensing, compliance and cybersecurity challenges…beyond expectations.”

Flexera’s solutions are sold, supported, serviced and enhanced by a global network of channel, consulting/service and technology partners. Partnership at Flexera means working together on joint and shared growth plans, business development and marketing activities. Flexera’s alliances program helps both parties develop and grow strong businesses, and provides market-leading services and solutions for customers. Flexera’s committed to a partner-first model – building simple, effective and honest partnerships.

And the Winners Are…

KPMG, the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm, received the North American Implementation Partner of the Year award for the third year in a row. KPMG delivers excellence in enterprise-wide implementation projects and programs based on commitment, innovation, teamwork, customer focus and influence.

Softline Group, an international IT-consulting company focusing on Software Asset Management (SAM), IT-security, virtualization and infrastructure management, was given EMEA Partner of the Year accolades the fourth year in a row. Softline Group implements and maintains Flexera’s Software License Optimization solutions for many successful customer projects in Europe.

SoftwareONE, a leading provider of software portfolio management solutions, was recognized as both the Emerging Partner of the Year in North America and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) for rapidly establishing themselves as a significant Flexera Enterprise partner.

“Our recognition as North American Implementation Partner of the Year for the third consecutive year speaks to the strength of our alliance, and ability to help clients achieve their desired outcomes,” said Paul Baguley, Principal of KPMG’s Contract Compliance Services. “With Flexera, we will continue to provide our clients visibility into software licensing and usage data to reduce costs and noncompliance risks and improve process efficiency.”

“Being granted the EMEA Partner of the Year award by Flexera for the fourth year in a row is truly humbling,” said Martin Schaletzky, CEO at Softline Group. “We are very proud of the in-depth knowledge we have surrounding FlexNet Manager Suite that will continue to translate into fruitful Software Asset Management implementations for our customers in 2017 and beyond.”

“SoftwareONE is honored to receive Flexera’s Emerging Partner of the Year award for North America,” said Kevin Hooton, North America Software Asset Management Leader at SoftwareONE. “It’s absolutely terrific that we’ve grown together – from early successes, to delivering dynamic software optimization services founded on Flexera’s Enterprise solutions. Our unique capabilities build valuable solutions for our customers, and enhance the way they manage, deploy and secure software.”

“SoftwareOne in Europe is also delighted to earn Flexera’s Emerging Partner of the Year award for EMEA,” said Darryl Sackett, Global Director of Services Business Management at SoftwareONE. “We have thoroughly enjoyed helping our joint customers manage all aspects of their Enterprise software portfolio over the last two years, and look forward to reducing complexity, costs and risks for our clients in the years to come. Working hand-in-hand with Flexera, we will continue to help customers manage client demand, utilization, deployment and compliance.”

