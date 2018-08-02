The experts at WhatMatrix recently awarded Liquidware FlexApp first place when compared to standard/included Application Layering from VMware and Citrix. Many criteria were considered and you can see the full report here.“We compared these three products against some 140 key criteria in our rigorous evaluation of Application Layering software,” said Rory Monaghan, lead consultant at WhatMatrix. “Liquidware FlexApp emerged as community number one – with the richest feature set of all Application Layering products on the market.”

Liquidware FlexApp Garnered 1st Place in the WhatMatrix Test/Review

Liquidware is an alliance partner with both Citrix and VMware so you’d think that would put us in a delicate situation but it does not. VMware App Volumes and Citrix App Layering is included with certain bundles/levels of VMware Horizon and Citrix Desktop. Both can add good basic layering benefits for their customers. Put simply, if you have one of those bundles/levels where you have access to App Volumes or App Layering we encourage you to try what you have. If the solution works for you that’s great! If you’re looking for something more then you are in luck because as a Citrix Ready verified solution and a VMware partner you have an option in the community with Liquidware FlexApp. If you are a VMware or Citrix customer here are some reasons that you may want to choose Liquidware FlexApp for application layering as an upgrade to other solutions:

Read the entire article here, FlexApp Gets Bragging Rights vs. VMware App Volumes and Citrix App Layering in WhatMatrix Smackdown | Liquidware Blog

Via the fine folks at Liquidware.