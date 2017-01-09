Fixed Cloud Elasticity – Enabling Private Cloud Performance
The tenets of the public cloud as defined by the NIST are:
- On-demand self-service
- Broad network access
- Resource pooling
- Rapid elasticity
- Measured service
One of the greatest points of contention about the ability for private cloud platforms to succeed is the clear lack of rapid elasticity. How can you possibly have a cloud of it is not rapidly elastic to meet sudden needs of your consumer. The point that I’m continuously putting out to the community (and getting agreement on) is that elasticity in the enterprise consumer environment for most workloads is neither rapid, nor truly elastic. It grows organically about 10-20% of capacity on a year-over-year basis.
That may seem like a rather bold generalization, but has been proven out in many of the small to mid-sized enterprise environments that I’ve been working in over the last many years..
Share this:
