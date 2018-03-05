Five Reasons Why Marketing Should Care About Cybersecurity

Marketing moves fast and worrying about cybersecurity is often the least of our worries.

Cybercriminals understand we’re working fast and target our computers because we are likely to do what comes naturally: click, download, forward, open.

Alas, organizational security teams struggle to keep us safe and often put limits on our ability to get stuff done because of the risk. But marketing can change the game.

I am an IT nightmare.

I click. I download. I forward. I do it fast and frequently.

While security is on my mind because I work at a security company, it’s often an afterthought as I go through my day moving as quickly as I can to get the right information to the right folks. If you’re in marketing and reading this, there’s a good chance you aren’t even aware of how every email attachment, download and link is now the target of most cybercriminals. And frankly, if you were working for me, that’s how I’d want it. I have no idea how folks get their jobs done when there are restrictions in place.

