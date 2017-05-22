Home Applications Five Best Practices for Delivering Great Customer Experience with Java APM Solutions

Five Best Practices for Delivering Great Customer Experience with Java APM Solutions

Five Best Practices for Delivering Great Customer Experience with Java APM Solutions
Java is one of the most popular programming languages in the world with thousands of business applications (banking, insurance, healthcare, retail, government, etc.) built on its robust computing platform, and millions of end-users accessing them. Ensuring superior user experience and peak application performance are mission-critical, especially as organizations are undergoing digital transformation of their businesses and focusing on growing profits through application-driven customer engagement and sales models.

Addressing this need is one of the fastest growing markets in IT today: application performance monitoring (APM). APM solutions are focused on understanding the customer experience and behavior as they interact with digital applications, gaining code-level insight into the application code for identifying performance issues, and deriving contextual visibility of how the underpinning infrastructure affects application performance, and, in turn, the business service.

Many different parts of the Java application stack can each impact application performance:  the JVM, Java container (Tomcat, JBoss, WebLogic, WebSphere, Glassfish, etc.), the application code executed by the container, the backend database, and the underlying server (physical/virtual/cloud), storage and network tiers. In this article, we will take a look at five best practices for setting up APM for Java applications to understand performance impact and improve end-user experience.

Read the entire article here, Five Best Practices for Delivering Great Customer Experience with Java APM Solutions

via the fine folks at eG Innovations

