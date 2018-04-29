Home Cloud Computing FinTech and Blockchain Where Silicon Alley meets Hyperconverged Infrastructure

FinTech and Blockchain Where Silicon Alley meets Hyperconverged Infrastructure

0
FinTech and Blockchain Where Silicon Alley meets Hyperconverged Infrastructure
0

You may not have heard of the term Silicon Alley, but I am sure you are aware of the game-changing financial technology (FinTech) that is emanating from it. “Silicon Alley” was initially coined in the mid-1990s as a way to group media startups housed around the Flatiron neighborhood of Manhattan.

I hope that doesn’t give you dot.com bubble flashbacks because now this same location is a hot bed of investment into FinTech and Blockchain acceleration that is driving financial digital transformation and touching most every line-of-business.

A number of these emerging solutions were showcased during the recent Empire FinTech Week events in NYC. This included an in-depth roundtable discussion sponsored by Nutanix that brought together FinTech providers and Financial Institutions (FIs) to explore the challenges in developing, integrating and rolling these solutions out to global markets.

The Future of Silicon Alley and Silicon Valley are Intertwined with Financial Institutions

Partnerships between Financial Institutions and FinTech players are rapidly on the rise. FinTech companies need to capture ready-made customers and have access to core processing platforms while the FIs need the innovation to spur growth and protect being disintermediated from their franchise. To that end FIs are not only procuring FinTech solutions as they would a traditional vendor but, they are engaging directly with the ecosystem to provide residency, partnership, investment, or outright acquisition.

The natural question is why would Nutanix, a Silicon Valley company, focused on driving large-scale enterprise adoption of HCI and Enterprise Clouds want to put any focus on nascent FinTech and Blockchain startups? One reason is Nutanix is hungry to be an integral participant in innovation and positive disruption as it is happening. This is especially true in the Financial Services Industry which represents one of the fastest growing verticals embracing hyperconvergence and Enterprise Cloud. Secondarily, Nutanix delivers a unique infrastructure platform that provides an optimal, secure and agile environment to iteratively develop and deploy these transformative financial solutions.

FinTech is a Hybrid of On-Premise and Public Cloud Implementation

Resoundingly the implications are that FIs and FinTech players are interdependent in ensuring these solutions are going to be seamlessly adopted by their mutual customers. A successful FinTech solution will need to minimally account for and integrate across these component parts:

  1. User Experience (UX)
  2. API and “middleware”
  3. Data sharing repository
  4. Core processing platform and back-end systems

One of the clear outcomes from the roundtable discussions at FinTech week was the overwhelming concern of FinTech startups that they will become hopelessly bogged down by the FIs legacy infrastructure and arduous testing and implementation methodologies. This has led FinTech providers to advocate for completely utilizing public cloud with a simple API and data sharing agreement in some cases brokered by their cloud provider.

Alternatively, Financial Institutions see the solution as inherently requiring a hybrid and multi-cloud implementation whereby regulatory, privacy, security and reputational risk will demand tighter on-premise controls especially pertaining to data usage. These concerns are only heightened with very public and damaging cases of data misuse and security breaches.

 

Read the entire article here, FinTech and Blockchain: Where Silicon Alley meets Hyperconverged Infrastructure

Via the fine folks at Nutanix.

tags:
Categories:
Cloud Computing
Data Center
News
Security
User Management
Nutanix
Nutanix Nutanix delivers web-scale IT infrastructure to medium and large enterprises with its software-driven Virtual Computing Platform, natively converging compute and storage into a single solution to drive unprecedented simplicity in the datacenter. Customers can start with a few servers and scale to thousands, with predictable performance and economics. With a patented elastic data fabric and consumer-grade management, Nutanix is the blueprint for application-optimized and policy-driven infrastructure.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Liquidware-Feature-Image

    Application Lifecycle Management with Stratusphere UX – White Paper

    Enterprises today are faced with many challenges, and among those at the top of the list is the struggle surrounding the design, deployment, management and operations that support desktop applications. The demand for applications is increasing at an exponential rate, and organizations are being forced to consider platforms beyond physical, virtual and cloud-based environments. Users […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    2018 Will Be The Year of Citrix Migration! eG Innovations and DABCC Survey Reveals Industry Trends for XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x Migration

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1524202024_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Enables State of Louisiana For Faster Disaster Relief

          VMware’s industry leading desktop virtualization enables State of Louisiana for faster disaster relief. VMware End-User Computing (EUC) solutions empower the digital workspace by simplifying app & access management, unifying endpoint management & transforming Windows delivery. Follow the VMware EUC Blog to learn more: https://blogs.vmware.com/euc. This video is from the fine folks at VMware EUC.

          read more
          1524506828_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft What’s New for Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) in Windows Admin Center, version 1804

          1524286325_maxresdefault.jpg

          IGEL OS 10.04.100 Release Technical Webinar

          1524671524_maxresdefault.jpg

          Google Cloud Video How Computer Vision Works

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video