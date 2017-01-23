Find orphaned vm files in your VMware vSphere environment using your mobile
Luc Dekens, published an extremly helpful PowerCLI script you can use to find orphaned VM files in your vSphere environment.
Orphaned systems can become a huge disk resource waste, especially when sitting in datastores that reside on expensive storage systems.
After publishing a PowerCLI script to detect the most common orphaned files he revisited and updated the script to find all known kinds of orphaned files. All findings are listed nicely including their filesize.
You can find and download the script here:
http://www.lucd.info/2016/09/13/orphaned-files-revisited
