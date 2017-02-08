FINAL Citrix XenApp 6.0 Documentation Script Update 4.30
Version 4.30 7-Feb-2017
- Fix numerous typos
- Remove references to Text and HTML as those are never going to be added
- Removed snapin citrix.common.commands as it is no longer used and no cmdlets are used from that snapin
- Update help text
- Updated for CTX129229 dated December 2016
This is the last update for this script.
Carl Webster
