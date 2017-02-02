February Poll – What Are the 3 BEST IT Mobile Apps You Use For Work?
As you may recall, last summer we asked you to share your favorite IT Tools. The response was so amazing that it inspired us to create a big list of more than 50 must-have IT tools.
Well, this month’s poll is kind of along the same lines. Instead of telling us about the tools you love, we’d like you to answer the following question: what are the 3 best IT apps available from Google Play and the AppStore?
Now, while we’d be grateful and proud if you all included RDM for Android and iOS on your list J, we are actually taking our name off the ballot for this election. That way, there is more room for other tools that we can highlight in our blog, and that your fellow IT pros may find useful.
“But that’s not all!”
Read the entire article here, February Poll – What Are the 3 BEST IT Mobile Apps You Use For Work?
via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys
