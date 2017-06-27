Fast, Secure Deployments with Docker on AWS – Video
Today, it is critical that IT teams are able to easily, consistently deploy to production. Running Docker containers on Amazon Web Services makes it possible to engineer a compliant and DevOps-friendly environment from the ground up. Spring Venture Group successfully migrated to AWS with Docker containers and leveraged Logicworks to migrate to AWS and automate infrastructure build-out and deployment. Join our webinar to learn how Spring Venture Group, an innovative insurance brokerage, reduced risk and improved deployment velocity with Logicworks, AWS, and Docker.
Learn more at – http://amzn.to/2rHHZsT.
This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published