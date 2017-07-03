If you’re looking for scalable, agile and automated solutions for your IP storage deployments, make the move to HPE and Arista—and take advantage of easy to deploy and manage networking solutions with lower TCO.

It is universally accepted that you buy data center infrastructure to run your business applications. It is natural that you expect that infrastructure to ensure continuous delivery and high performance of applications.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at networking solutions from HPE and Arista that can help ensure the success of IP storage deployments in enterprise data centers.

Once upon a time, when Ethernet’s top speed was one gigabit per second, debates raged in the networked storage community about the viability of Ethernet as a transport of storage traffic. These debates faded away as 10GbE Ethernet followed by 40GbE and 25/100GbE became a reality driven by the Ethernet economics of scale. Today, enterprises are deploying IP storage in their data centers and, as I mentioned, you expect networking infrastructure to ensure high availability and high performance of business applications.

Read the entire article here, Fast Forward with the Right Networking Solution for Your IP Storage

via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.