Home Artificial Intelligence (AI) Fast and easy development with Azure Database for MySQL and PostgreSQL

Fast and easy development with Azure Database for MySQL and PostgreSQL

0
Fast and easy development with Azure Database for MySQL and PostgreSQL
0

This blog post was co-authored by James Ashley, MR and AI Architect, Microsoft MVP.

Developers sometimes get anxious when it comes to hooking up a database for their apps. However, with Azure Database for MySQL and Azure Database for PostgreSQL, quickly propping up and accessing a relational database is a piece of cake. These lightweight, open source database services provide a great way to get small apps and prototypes started with very little effort. Without any extra work on your part, you can automatically take advantage of built-in security, fault tolerance, and data protection. You also can use point-in-time restore to recover a server to an earlier state—as far back as 35 days.

Azure Database for MySQL and Azure Database for PostgreSQL will work with whatever kind of project you are creating, whether it is a Linux app running in a Docker container orchestrated by Kubernetes, a computer vision service using Python, or a simple ASP.NET website to display travel photos. If your app needs a relational database, you can easily plug one in and start writing to it with guidance from these connect & query quickstarts:

Read the entire article here, Fast and easy development with Azure Database for MySQL and PostgreSQL | Blog

Via the fine folks at Microsoft.

tags:
Categories:
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Databases
Development
News
Open Source
Security
Microsoft
Microsoft Founded in 1975, Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT”) is the worldwide leader in software, services, devices and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Liquidware-Feature-Image

    Application Lifecycle Management with Stratusphere UX – White Paper

    Enterprises today are faced with many challenges, and among those at the top of the list is the struggle surrounding the design, deployment, management and operations that support desktop applications. The demand for applications is increasing at an exponential rate, and organizations are being forced to consider platforms beyond physical, virtual and cloud-based environments. Users […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    2018 Will Be The Year of Citrix Migration! eG Innovations and DABCC Survey Reveals Industry Trends for XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x Migration

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1523086924_maxresdefault.jpg

          Desktop Central Free Training Patch management

          This training video will help to deploy configurations more effectively in your network. With over 25 pre-defined configurations for users and computers and 65+ templates for commonly used configurations across enterprises, administrators will be able to standardize the system and application configurations to give users a uniform experience across the organization. This video is from […]

          read more
          1521808630_maxresdefault.jpg

          OS Imaging and Deployment with ManageEngine Desktop Central – Creation of bootable ISO media

          1523003524_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS Micro Focus leverages AWS Training and Certification

          1521790035_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video Managing your VMs and resources in Azure

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video