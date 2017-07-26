Home Applications Failover (im)possibilities of Citrix XenDesktop 7.x Part 7 After the XenDesktop 7.13/14 release

Failover (im)possibilities of Citrix XenDesktop 7.x Part 7 After the XenDesktop 7.13/14 release

Failover (im)possibilities of Citrix XenDesktop 7.x Part 7 After the XenDesktop 7.13/14 release
In the earlier article series Failover (im)possibilities I wrote about the failover/load balancing possibilities in XenDesktop 7.x, where part 5 was about Desktop 7.12. In this article I will discuss the XenDesktop 7.13 and 7.14 release and will also go into a bit more detail what is expected in future releases (where possible).

The king is dead, long live the king: Citrix Local Host Cache

This was the title of the starting paragraph of the previous part 6 of this article series. In XenDesktop 7.12 Citrix reinvented the Local Host Cache. As described in that part 6 article this is a new build functionality and although it has the same name as the XenApp 6.5 equivalent it is not the same concept and way of working when the SQL database is not available. Citrix is still advising to have a high available SQL (Cluster) infrastructure available. One of the most heard complains when the feature became available in 7.12 was “limited” amount of VDAs supported (5000 VDA maximum). Another much heard comment was about the requirements on the Delivery Controller to host the Local Host Cache functionality.

Logically in 7.13 nothing changed according to the Local Host Cache functionality. In 7.14 Citrix made an improvement on the amount of VDAs support using the Local Host Cache feature. Within 7.14 the amount of VDIs that can be handled by the Local Host Cache feature is increased to 10000 VDAs in a zone. For a single zone infrastructure the maximum is logically 10000 VDAs, when using a multi zone infrastructure 40000 VDAs can be handled, with a maximum of 10000 VDAs in one zone. Some example: 4 zones with 10000 VDAs is possible, 8 zones with 5000 VDA each, 8 zones with one zone with 10000 and the other zones have 2000 VDA each or any other combination as long you will be under 40000 VDAs each and no zone(s) with more than 10000 VDAs.

Read the entire article here, VanBragt.Net Virtualization – Failover (im)possibilities of XenDesktop 7.x Part 7 After the XenDesktop 7.13/14 release

via the amazing Wilco van Bragt.

